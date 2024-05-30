Left Menu

Alexander Zverev Advances to French Open Third Round

World number four Alexander Zverev defeated experienced Belgian David Goffin with a solid 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2 victory to advance to the third round of the French Open. Despite a challenging first set, Zverev maintained his composure and performed well, easing into the next stage of the tournament.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:32 IST
World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday. The German, who ousted 14-times champion Rafael Nadal in the opening round, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak but broke early in the second.

Former quarter-finalist Goffin nearly broke Zverev's serve in the fourth game but the German held firm, mixing up his game well to close out the match. "I was happy that I ran away with it but also happy that I played well," said Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semi-finals.

Zverev will next face Italian Luciano Darderi or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

