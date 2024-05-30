Alexander Zverev Advances to French Open Third Round
World number four Alexander Zverev defeated experienced Belgian David Goffin with a solid 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2 victory to advance to the third round of the French Open. Despite a challenging first set, Zverev maintained his composure and performed well, easing into the next stage of the tournament.
- Country:
- France
World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6 (4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday. The German, who ousted 14-times champion Rafael Nadal in the opening round, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak but broke early in the second.
Former quarter-finalist Goffin nearly broke Zverev's serve in the fourth game but the German held firm, mixing up his game well to close out the match. "I was happy that I ran away with it but also happy that I played well," said Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 French Open semi-finals.
Zverev will next face Italian Luciano Darderi or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ludvig Aberg aims to build on his Masters runner-up finish by winning 1st major at PGA Championship
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She's in the Italian Open semifinals
Inter Miami''s five-game winning streak ends after a scoreless draw with Orlando
India again slashes windfall tax on petroleum crude
Govt slashes windfall tax on domestic crude to Rs 5,700/tonne