Left Menu

Bengal Pro T20 League Kicks Off on June 11 at Eden Gardens

The Bengal Pro T20 League, featuring teams like Servotech Siliguri Smashers and Harbour Diamonds, will commence on June 11 at Eden Gardens. The tournament will consist of 62 matches, concluding on June 28. The men’s league will be held at Eden Gardens, while the women’s league will occur at Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:00 IST
Bengal Pro T20 League Kicks Off on June 11 at Eden Gardens
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Siliguri Smashers led by Akash Deep will take on Manoj Tiwary-captained Harbour Diamonds in the opening match of the Bengal Pro T20 at Eden Gardens on June 11.

The men's league is scheduled daily at 1.30pm and 7 pm at Eden Gardens, while the women's league matches are scheduled at 8:30am and 1pm at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

There will be a total of 62 matches including the summit clash on June 28.

The teams taking part in the League are Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Harbour Diamonds, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Adamas Howrah Warriors, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens (Women's team) and Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024