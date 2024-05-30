Bengal Pro T20 League Kicks Off on June 11 at Eden Gardens

Servotech Siliguri Smashers led by Akash Deep will take on Manoj Tiwary-captained Harbour Diamonds in the opening match of the Bengal Pro T20 at Eden Gardens on June 11.

The men's league is scheduled daily at 1.30pm and 7 pm at Eden Gardens, while the women's league matches are scheduled at 8:30am and 1pm at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

There will be a total of 62 matches including the summit clash on June 28.

The teams taking part in the League are Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Harbour Diamonds, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Adamas Howrah Warriors, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens (Women's team) and Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers.

