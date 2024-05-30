Bengal Pro T20 League Kicks Off on June 11 at Eden Gardens
The Bengal Pro T20 League, featuring teams like Servotech Siliguri Smashers and Harbour Diamonds, will commence on June 11 at Eden Gardens. The tournament will consist of 62 matches, concluding on June 28. The men’s league will be held at Eden Gardens, while the women’s league will occur at Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.
- Country:
- India
Servotech Siliguri Smashers led by Akash Deep will take on Manoj Tiwary-captained Harbour Diamonds in the opening match of the Bengal Pro T20 at Eden Gardens on June 11.
The men's league is scheduled daily at 1.30pm and 7 pm at Eden Gardens, while the women's league matches are scheduled at 8:30am and 1pm at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.
There will be a total of 62 matches including the summit clash on June 28.
The teams taking part in the League are Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Harbour Diamonds, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Adamas Howrah Warriors, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens (Women's team) and Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers.
