Norwich City FC appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup to replace David Wagner as new head coach

Norwich City FC on Thursday announced the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup as the new head coach of the club. The club released an official statement to announce the appointment of Thorup. The 35-year-old comes in as the replacement of David Wagner, who was sacked earlier this month after they lost to Leeds in the Championship play-off semi-final.

He completed a move from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland after the two clubs agreed on a compensation package. Thorup has signed a three-year contract with the club. Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm, who was most recently head coach of Swedish top-flight side IFK Norrkoping will join Thorup. Speaking to canaries.co.uk, on his appointment, Thorup said, "I'm excited, I hope that the supporters are excited as well. I hope that we can create something together, it's so important that they are proud of the team."

"I feel the connection with the people, the club and the city. Everyone I have met with so far is so humble, nice and easy-going. I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done. I have to make sure that I am very clear that this is something that we do together and everyone has to have that feeling," he added. Sporting director Ben Knapper expressed his happiness over the appointment of Thorup and added, "We're delighted to welcome both Johannes and Glen to Norwich City. After a thorough and robust process, Johannes stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates."

"Through all of our interactions, it was clear that Johannes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. He is a proven developer, with a clear and demonstrable playing style. We believe that Johannes will be the perfect fit for the next stage of our new and exciting journey," Knapper concluded. (ANI)

