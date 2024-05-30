Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Mark French Open's Day Five
Day five at the French Open showcased incredible matches, including Sebastian Ofner's comeback win, Madison Keys' triumph, and Novak Djokovic's continued dominance. Rain interruptions marked the day, but thrilling victories from players like Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev kept the excitement alive for tennis fans.
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1719 OFNER EDGES BAEZ IN FOUR-HOUR BATTLE
Austria's Sebastian Ofner fought back from two sets down to beat Argentinian 20th seed Sebastian Baez 3-6 3-6 6-4 7-5 7-6(5) in a thrilling second-round battle that lasted four hours and 13 minutes. 1622 KEYS BEATS SHERIF
Former semi-finalist and 14th seed American Madison Keys beat Egyptian Mayar Sherif 6-0 7-6(7) in the second round. 1553 DJOKOVIC BEATS CARBALLES BAENA
Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a fourth French Open title with a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, marking his 19th consecutive third-round qualification in the tournament. 1552 VONDROUSOVA BEATS VOLYNETS
Wimbledon champion and fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova beat Katie Volynets 0-6 6-1 6-4 to reach the third round, where the Czech will face French wildcard Chloe Paquet who beat 32nd seed Katerina Siniakova in the second round. 1536 HURKACZ DEFEATS NAKASHIMA
Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz bounced back from a shaky start to beat American Brandon Nakashima 6-7(2) 6-1 6-3 7-6(5) in the second round. The match, originally scheduled for Wednesday, had multiple rain interruptions. 1433 ZVEREV SEES OFF GOFFIN
German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, a semi-finalist in the last three years, beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round, where he will face Dutch 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor. 1326 SVITOLINA BEATS PARRY
Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round as rain suspended play on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu for the second time. 1147 RYBAKINA REACHES THIRD ROUND
Kazakhstan's fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round. 1138 DIMITROV DEFEATS MAROZSAN
Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov crushed Fabian Marozsan 6-0 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round as matches on outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu resumed after rain had stopped play. 1111 SABALEKA BREEZES PAST UCHIJIMA
Twice Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima. 1017 RAIN INTERRUPTS PLAY
Matches on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu have been suspended due to rain. Play will continue on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen under closed roofs. 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired due to injury. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
