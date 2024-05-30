Gerard Pique Under Investigation for Super Cup Deal

A Spanish judge has placed former Barcelona FC player Gerard Pique under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments in the relocation of Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Pique's company Kosmos and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), according to a court document. According to the court documents, former RFEF President Luis Rubiales, Saudi government-owned Sela Sport Company and Pique signed an agreement in 2019 in which Pique's company would receive 40 million euros as a "success bonus" for the games being held in Saudi Arabia each year.

"The facts under investigation in the present proceedings originate from possible illegalities with criminal implications in contracting or agreements," Rodrigo wrote.

