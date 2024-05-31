Left Menu

England Dominates Pakistan in Fourth T20, Clinches Series 2-0

England secured a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the fourth T20 international at The Oval. After restricting Pakistan to 157, standout performances from Phil Salt and Jos Buttler led England to an easy win, clinching the rain-affected series 2-0 ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 02:33 IST
England Dominates Pakistan in Fourth T20, Clinches Series 2-0
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the fourth T20 international at The Oval on Thursday to claim the rain-affected series 2-0 ahead of the T20 World Cup starting next week. Jos Buttler, returning to the side after the birth of his third child, won the toss and opted to bowl only to see Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam propel Pakistan to 59-0 in the powerplay.

But Babar (36) and Rizwan (23) fell in consecutive overs and the visitors slumped to 86-5, before Usman Khan (38) showed some fight to bolster his World Cup chances as Pakistan posted a below-par total of 157. Phil Salt (45) and Buttler (39) broke the back of the chase, smashing 78 from the first six overs, to set up Will Jacks (20) and Jonny Bairstow (28 not out) to take England to a comfortable win in the 16th over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024