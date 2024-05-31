Sports Frenzy: Epic Wins and Historic Matches

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1622 KEYS BEATS SHERIF

Stanley Cup Final to begin on June 8

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will begin on Saturday, June 8. The NHL released the dates for the best-of-seven series on Thursday.

Cricket-T20 World Cup a boost to sport's American Dream

Cricket begins a campaign for the hearts and wallets of American fans this week, as the T20 World Cup kicks off on Saturday in Dallas, bringing the best of the sport to less familiar territory. The United States play Canada in the first match of the tournament co-hosted by the West Indies, while a temporary stadium in Nassau County, New York, hosts its first of eight fixtures on Monday. Lauderhill, Florida, will host four matches.

Soccer-US can grow under Hayes' leadership, says captain Horan

Fans can expect a sharper United States women's team with coach Emma Hayes on the sidelines for the first time, captain Lindsey Horan said ahead of Saturday's friendly with South Korea. The U.S. are out for redemption after last year's disastrous World Cup campaign, eyeing the top of the Olympic podium in Paris this year with the former Chelsea manager at the helm.

Olympics-IBA president Kremlev defends divisive prize money scheme despite IOC pushback

The International Boxing Association's (IBA) plans to offer prize money to medallists at the Paris Games could widen the rift in the governance of amateur boxing after the announcement drew sharp criticism from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IBA's move follows World Athletics' announcement last month that they would offer $50,000 in prize money to Olympic champions, starting in Paris this year.

Tennis-Zverev sees off Belgium's Goffin to reach third round

World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday, three days after beating Rafael Nadal. The German, seeking to win his first French Open after making the semi-finals in the last three years, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak and broke early in the second.

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes turns 22, tames Tigers

Paul Skenes struck out nine in six innings on his 22nd birthday as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the host Detroit Tigers, 10-2, in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Skenes (2-0), the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, allowed two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. He had two strikeouts apiece in the first two innings and struck out the side in the fourth, relying as much on his splitter as his fastball. The flamethrowing right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 30 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings.

Tennis-Djokovic dismantles Carballes Baena to reach French Open third round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was very briefly made to work hard by unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena before sealing a routine 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory and motoring into the French Open third round on Thursday. Djokovic has been some way from his convincing best in an erratic season where he is bidding to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and the top-seeded Serbian was dragged into a battle by Carballes Baena after recovering an early break.

Tennis-Sabalenka and Djokovic soar, Roland Garros bans alcohol in stands

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic powered into the third round of the French Open on Thursday as tournament organisers cracked down on unruly fans by announcing an alcohol ban in the stands while also dealing with headaches caused by wet weather. Playing under the roof on Philippe Chatrier even as Roland Garros authorities were scratching their heads over what to do with the rest of the schedule after a fifth straight rain-hit day, second seed Sabalenka blew away Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2.

Athletics-Gebrhiwet just misses world record, Ingebrigtsen dives to win 1,500

Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet won the men's 5,000 metres in the second fastest time ever with a sizzling final lap, while Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway hurled himself across the finish line to win the men's 1,500m in Thursday's Oslo Diamond League meet. The 30-year-old Gebrhiwet, whose last major global track medal was bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, passed team mate Yomif Kejelcha with 400m remaining to win in 12 minutes 36.73 seconds, clocking a blistering 54.99 seconds on his final lap.

