Thrilling Finish in Rally Italy: Ott Tänak Triumphs by 0.2 Seconds

Hyundai's Ott Tänak clinched a thrilling victory at Rally Italy, winning by just 0.2 seconds after Sebastien Ogier suffered a puncture. The dramatic finish ties the closest in World Rally Championship history. Tanak and Elfyn Evans are now tied in the championship standings, with Thierry Neuville leading.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:24 IST
Hyundai's Ott Tanak snatched victory at Rally Italy by just 0.2 seconds after Sebastien Ogier suffered a puncture in the final stage in Sardinia on Sunday. Toyota's Ogier looked to be heading for a third win in a row after leading by 17.1 seconds at the end of the penultimate leg, but the Frenchman's puncture just a few kilometres before the end of the stage saw him lose that advantage.

The thrilling finish is the joint-closest in World Rally Championship history, matching Rally Jordan in 2011, in which Ogier edged Jari-Matti Latvala. Hyundai's Dani Sordo was 2:25.6 behind Ogier in third, with Toyota's title contender Elfyn Evans in fourth.

Tanak and Evans are now tied on 104 points in the world championship standings, behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville in first who has 122 points.

