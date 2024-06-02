Thrilling Finish in Rally Italy: Ott Tänak Triumphs by 0.2 Seconds

Hyundai's Ott Tanak snatched victory at Rally Italy by just 0.2 seconds after Sebastien Ogier suffered a puncture in the final stage in Sardinia on Sunday. Toyota's Ogier looked to be heading for a third win in a row after leading by 17.1 seconds at the end of the penultimate leg, but the Frenchman's puncture just a few kilometres before the end of the stage saw him lose that advantage.

The thrilling finish is the joint-closest in World Rally Championship history, matching Rally Jordan in 2011, in which Ogier edged Jari-Matti Latvala. Hyundai's Dani Sordo was 2:25.6 behind Ogier in third, with Toyota's title contender Elfyn Evans in fourth.

Tanak and Evans are now tied on 104 points in the world championship standings, behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville in first who has 122 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)