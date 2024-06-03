Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid: Newest Galactico's Five-Year Contract

France forward Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract. Announced on Monday, this move concludes a lengthy transfer saga. The 25-year-old French national team captain previously announced his departure from Paris St. Germain on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:07 IST
Kylian Mbappe

France forward Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest "Galactico".

"Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old captain of the French national team had announced he was leaving Paris St Germain in a video posted on social media platform X on May 10.

