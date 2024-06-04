Left Menu

Magdalena Eriksson's Late Header Secures Win for Sweden

A late header from defender Magdalena Eriksson secured Sweden a 1-0 victory over Ireland in their Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier. The Swedes, who won 3-0 in Dublin previously, faced a more organized Irish defense. Eriksson's goal from a Jonna Andersson corner in the 84th minute clinched the three points.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:59 IST
Magdalena Eriksson's Late Header Secures Win for Sweden

A late header from defender Magdalena Eriksson gave Sweden a 1-0 win over Ireland in their Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier on Tuesday, keeping the Swedes in second place in the standings ahead of France's clash with England later on.

The Swedes, who cruised to a 3-0 win when the two sides met in Dublin on Friday, struggled to break down a less aggressive but more organised Irish side in the Swedish capital, with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan once again superb between the posts. Aided by a battling performance from her outfield players, Brosnan managed to keep the Swedes at bay until Eriksson stole into the box to head home a Jonna Andersson corner in the 84th minute to grab all three points.

France top the group on a perfect nine points from their three games so far, with the Swedes on seven points after four games played. England have four points from three games, while the Irish remain bottom of the group with no points so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024