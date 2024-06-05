Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship: Aneesha, Vishal wins air rifle mixed team

Jammu and Kashmir shooters Aneesha and Vishal, won the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competition of the ongoing 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh (KSS) Memorial Shooting Championship (Rifle/Pistol), here at the MP Shooting Academy range on Wednesday. The duo outgunned West Bengal's Ismita and Ashmit Chatterjee 16-10 in the final. Uttar Pradesh's Ansh and Khyati won bronze.

Earlier on day two of competitions on Tuesday, Sambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar of Maharashtra had won the women's 10M Air Rifle Final with a score of 254.6. On day one on Monday, the Army's Ganga Singh won the men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event with a score of 456.1 in the final.

The prestigious tournament began on June 1 and will go on till June 19. (ANI)

