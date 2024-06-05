Left Menu

Diksha continues preparation for Paris Olympics, tees up at mixed event in Scandinavian Open

Diksha Dagar continues her busy schedule with a second straight week in Helsingborg, Sweden for the unique mixed event at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed. Last week she played in the Dormy Open in the same town and finished T-13 at the Allerum Golf Club. This week the event will be at the Vasatorps Golfklubb

India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Diksha Dagar continues her busy schedule with a second straight week in Helsingborg, Sweden for the unique mixed event at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed. Last week she played in the Dormy Open in the same town and finished T-13 at the Allerum Golf Club. This week the event will be at the Vasatorps Golfklubb. The event is co-sanctioned by both the Ladies European Tour and the DP World Tour. The LET and the DPWT will see 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy.

While Diksha plays in the women's section, Shubhankar Sharma will figure in the men's event. Sharma was T-58 last year but missed the cut in 2021 and 2022. However, Diksha has missed the cut in the event in recent editions. She will be looking to reverse her fortunes. Now it forms part of her preparation for the Paris Games. This season Diksha has had Top-10s in Lalla Meryem and Joburg Ladies. However, in the last seven starts, she has not been in the Top-10 but has been consistent in staying in the Top-25 in five of her last seven starts.

Later this season Diksha will play at two Majors at Evian and AIG Open besides the Paris Olympics. She will also play in the Scottish Open. The tournament will see 156 players teeing it up in a 72-hole stroke play format with a cut to the top 65 professionals and ties after 36 holes.

Linn Grant, who made history by winning the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed, is back in her hometown of Helsingborg. Grant is a five-time winner on the LET and also won the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, she will be teeing it up in her second LET start of the year.(ANI)

