Tiri pens extension with Mumbai City FC

In his time with Mumbai City FC, Tiri has been a centre-back with exceptional ball-playing abilities and a knack for sweeping the ball while defending. Tiri appeared in 23 games in the Indian Super League this season, collecting five clean sheets and proving rock-solid in defence, winning a mammoth 77 duels and making 87 recoveries in the process

Tiri pens extension with Mumbai City FC
Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo penning extension with Mumbai City FC (Image: Mumbai City FC). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC announced that Spanish defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, better known as 'Tiri,' has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension, extending his stay with the Islanders until the summer of 2025. Since joining the club in 2023, the veteran defender has proved to be an important cog at the back, providing defensive solidity with his key interceptions and tackles, and becoming a mainstay in the starting eleven for the Islanders. Tiri was a crucial member of Petr Kratky's side, which recently lifted the 2023-24 ISL Cup after defeating Mohun Bagan SG with a 3-1 scoreline at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In his time with Mumbai City FC, Tiri has been a centre-back with exceptional ball-playing abilities and a knack for sweeping the ball while defending. Tiri appeared in 23 games in the Indian Super League this season, collecting five clean sheets and proving rock-solid in defence, winning a mammoth 77 duels and making 87 recoveries in the process. Tiri's footballing journey started with his hometown club, Cadiz FC, in the Spanish divisions. He later joined Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid and was assigned to their B side during his three-year stay with the club. The Spaniard reached India in 2015, and since then has made 133 appearances in the Indian Super League - the second-most appearances by a foreigner in the history of this competition. By signing this extension with the Islanders, the Spaniard will enter the 9th ISL season of his career - the highest for any foreign player since the inception of the league.

"I am privileged to have extended my stay with Mumbai City FC. The club and its fans have made me feel at home since the moment I arrived last year, and I am honoured to be a part of this family. The club has built an environment where we have always supported and encouraged each other to flourish and achieve our goals. With the help of Coach Petr Kratky, the staff, and my teammates, my game has elevated to another level, and I want to continue creating history with the club. I am excited to continue my next chapter with the club, its incredible fanbase, and live in the great city of Mumbai, " said Tiri. "We are delighted to have Tiri stay with us for another season. As one of the most experienced players in the ISL, he shares our values and ambitions. His strong characteristics and leadership in defence have been crucial in keeping clean sheets and winning games. By extending his contract, Tiri has shown his commitment to the club, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our success," said Head Coach Petr Kratky. (ANI)

