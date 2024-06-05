Breaking Sports News: Upsets, Bans, and Deals Rock the Arena

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Paolini upsets Rybakina to reach French Open semis

Italian surprise package Jasmine Paolini staved off a fightback from fourth seed Elena Rybakina to seal a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 win on Wednesday and advance to the French Open semi-finals for the first time. The 12th-seeded Paolini set up a last-four showdown with either Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka or Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who meet in the quarter-finals later on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Cowboys' Zack Martin: Retirement possible after 2024 season

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin acknowledged that the upcoming season could be his last. "I'm not saying 100 percent, but I think it's definitely in the realm of possibilities," the seven-time All-Pro said of the notion of retirement, per The Dallas Morning News.

Doping-Kenyan Kipruto banned for six years

Rhonex Kipruto has been banned for six years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday, with the Kenyan set to lose his 10 kilometres road race world record and a world championship bronze medal. Kipruto, 24, who won 10,000 metres bronze in the 2019 world championships, had been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation in May last year. He is now banned until May 2029.

Commanders sign K Ramiz Ahmed after releasing Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday as a possible replacement for Brandon McManus. The Commanders, who had signed McManus to a one-year, $3.6 million contract in March, released him on Sunday night, several days after the veteran player was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit.

MLB roundup: Luis Gil keeps rolling as Yanks best Twins

Rookie Luis Gil allowed one hit in six scoreless innings to win his seventh straight start and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the New York Yankees earned a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. New York, which is riding a six-game winning streak, has won 10 of its past 12 games and 17 of its past 21. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton went deep and Aaron Judge had a two-run double for the Yankees.

Baseball star Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to bank fraud

Japanese baseball great Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing nearly $17 million from the athlete's bank account to pay off his own gambling debts, according to U.S. prosecutors. Ippei Mizuhara, the onetime translator and de facto manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers' power-hitting pitcher, pleaded guilty in a deal that had been announced last month, a U.S. Attorney spokesperson said. Sentencing will be on Oct. 25.

NBA-Favored Celtics battle Doncic and the Mavs in NBA Finals

A Celtics team desperate for championship glory face Luka Doncic and a Dallas Mavericks squad eager to play spoiler in an intriguing NBA Finals matchup that tips off Thursday in Boston. Led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the sharpshooting Celtics have had a relatively easy road to the finals.

Tennis-Sinner proud to spearhead Italian movement after taking top ranking

Jannik Sinner took an unexpected path to the world number one ranking on Tuesday after Novak Djokovic's French Open withdrawal but the youngster said it was the culmination of years of hard work and represented a proud moment for Italy. Sinner arrived at Roland Garros needing to reach the final to assure himself of the top spot next week but got confirmation when organisers announced that Djokovic had pulled out with a knee injury sustained in his fourth-round win on Monday.

Jets LB Haason Reddick skipping OTAs, not in contact with coach

The New York Jets acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but their coach has yet to even speak with Reddick. Jets coach Robert Saleh said he's had no communication with Reddick since the trade on March 29, and he does not know why Reddick is not with the team at OTAs this week.

NBA nears rights deal worth $76 billion with NBC, ESPN and Amazon, WSJ reports

The National Basketball Association is closing in on media rights deals with Comcast-owned NBC, Disney's ESPN, and Amazon.com that would generate about $76 billion in media revenue over 11 years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Rights to the widely watched professional basketball league are a prized possession for media companies. Sports content continues to attract a reliable and loyal audience at a time when traditional TV businesses are losing millions of subscribers to cord-cutting.

