Christian Eriksen's Late Heroics Secure Denmark's Victory Over Sweden

Christian Eriksen scored a late winner to secure Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly. The match saw early goals on both sides, culminating in Eriksen's decisive strike in the 86th minute. Denmark will next face Norway as they finalize preparations for the Euro 2024 tournament.

Christian Eriksen
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Christian Eriksen scored a stunning late winner to give Denmark a 2-1 victory over Sweden in a lively pre-Euro 2024 friendly at a sold-out Parken stadium on Wednesday, cementing his spot as the Danes' most potent creative force ahead of the tournament in Germany. It took just over a minute for the home side to break the deadlock as Sweden's defence was caught napping at the game's first corner, and Eriksen found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the near post for an easy finish.

With the red-clad fans expecting that to be the beginning of an onslaught, the Swedes struck back quickly through Alexander Isak, who collected a blocked shot from Jens Cajuste and slammed it past Frederik Ronnow in the Danish goal seven minutes later. The 32-year-old Eriksen, who collapsed due to a heart attack on the same pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, pulled the strings throughout, and his curling, dipping strike in the 86th minute gave the Danes a well-deserved win.

Denmark round off their Euro 2024 preparations with a home game against Norway on Saturday before travelling to Germany, where they will face Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

