Left Menu

Alexander Zverev Surges into French Open Semi-Finals

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev has advanced to his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final, defeating 11th-seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets. Zverev will confront seventh seed Casper Ruud next. The match was highlighted by Zverev's resilience, especially during intense rallies and crucial moments.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 03:13 IST
Alexander Zverev Surges into French Open Semi-Finals
Alexander Zverev

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev kept his bid for an elusive first Grand Slam title alive by reaching a fourth straight semi-final at the French Open with a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Zverev will play seventh seed Casper Ruud in the last-four after holder Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the other quarter-final with a knee injury, and the German got there after some testing moments midway through the clash. The former U.S. Open runner-up took control and claimed the see-sawing first set after a crucial break in the seventh game, but was dragged into a dogfight in the next after the duo swapped serves again and went to a tiebreak.

Zverev fought from 4-0 down in the tiebreak and reached set point after a breathless 39-shot rally, doubling his lead in the contest shortly after and soaking up the applause from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd. De Minaur gifted his opponent a break and a 4-2 lead with a double fault but battled tenaciously to recover it three games later, only to surrender serve again with Zverev closing out the victory thanks to an unforced error.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024