Rugby League Unites to Honor Rob Burrow in Challenge Cup Final

Saturday's Challenge Cup final, scheduled for 1500 BST (1400 GMT) will start seven minutes later to pay tribute to the late former England player Rob Burrow, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Wednesday. Burrow, who played for Leeds between 2001-2017 winning eight Super League titles, passed away on Sunday aged 41 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

The former scrum-half also won two Challenge Cup trophies and three World Club Challenges at Leeds, while he also represented England from 2004-13 and Great Britain in 2005-07. A minute's silence will be held and Burrow's number seven shirt will be reflected before the deciding match at Wembley between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, as well as the preceding women's final between Leeds and St Helens.

A minute's applause is also expected after seven minutes of play in both finals, while fans will be able to leave their tributes at the Rugby League Statue from 0945 on Saturday morning, the RFL added. "Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night's news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a Rugby League superhero," Rhodri Jones, managing director of RFL Commercial, said.

"Challenge Cup Final day has a great tradition of the Rugby League family coming together – this year, for reasons none would have chosen, we will be united in grief, but also in paying suitable tribute to a player who has transcended the sport."

