PSG's New Era: A Shift from Star Power to Collective Strength

Paris Saint-Germain is undergoing a transformation, moving away from high-profile stars like Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar. Despite significant league success, the club seeks European glory. PSG is investing in new talent and emphasizing collective strength over individual star power, hoping to dominate the Champions League.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 06-06-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 09:05 IST
Paris Saint-Germain is undergoing a significant upheaval, steering away from its previous reliance on high-profile stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. Over the past year, the talent drain has been unprecedented, setting the stage for PSG to redefine its strategy. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club president, emphasized, 'It is a new era of PSG.'

'All respect to Messi, Neymar, Kylian. We know what they've done for the club,' Al-Khelaifi acknowledged. Although these stars have left, PSG's ambitions remain sky-high. The club has failed to secure the coveted Champions League trophy despite its dominance in the French league, where it has won 10 out of the past 12 seasons.

PSG's strategy shift began last year with Messi's move to Inter Miami and Neymar's transfer to Al-Hilal. Mbappe's departure is also on the horizon. The club has invested around $500 million to bring in new talents like Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos, and Ousmane Dembele. As PSG focuses on future prospects, they expect emerging talents like Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery to contribute significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

