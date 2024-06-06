PSG's New Era: A Shift from Star Power to Collective Strength
Paris Saint-Germain is undergoing a transformation, moving away from high-profile stars like Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar. Despite significant league success, the club seeks European glory. PSG is investing in new talent and emphasizing collective strength over individual star power, hoping to dominate the Champions League.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Paris Saint-Germain is undergoing a significant upheaval, steering away from its previous reliance on high-profile stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. Over the past year, the talent drain has been unprecedented, setting the stage for PSG to redefine its strategy. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club president, emphasized, 'It is a new era of PSG.'
'All respect to Messi, Neymar, Kylian. We know what they've done for the club,' Al-Khelaifi acknowledged. Although these stars have left, PSG's ambitions remain sky-high. The club has failed to secure the coveted Champions League trophy despite its dominance in the French league, where it has won 10 out of the past 12 seasons.
PSG's strategy shift began last year with Messi's move to Inter Miami and Neymar's transfer to Al-Hilal. Mbappe's departure is also on the horizon. The club has invested around $500 million to bring in new talents like Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos, and Ousmane Dembele. As PSG focuses on future prospects, they expect emerging talents like Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery to contribute significantly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Budapest to Host 2026 Champions League Final; UEFA Announces Multiple Venue Decisions
Budapest to Host 2026 Champions League Final Amid San Siro Uncertainty
Yokohama F Marinos Aim for Asian Champions League Glory
Al Ahly Aiming for Fourth African Champions League Title in Five Years
Thiago Motta Bids Farewell to Bologna After Historic Champions League Qualification