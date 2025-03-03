Inter Milan Faces Champions League Challenge Without Key Player

Inter Milan is bracing for a critical Champions League encounter against Feyenoord minus their star wing-back, Federico Dimarco. The talented player was injured during a tie against Napoli and will possibly be sidelined for three weeks, missing key games.

Following a stunning free kick against Napoli, Dimarco was forced off the field early in the second half, later revealing a muscle strain in his right thigh after medical examinations at Istituto Humanitas di Rozzano. Inter confirmed his condition will be reassessed in the coming days.

Dimarco's absence poses a challenge for Inter Milan, as his contributions have been vital. With fellow wing-backs also injured, the team might struggle in upcoming fixtures, including crucial matches against Feyenoord and Serie A competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)