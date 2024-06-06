Left Menu

Premier League Sticks with VAR for Upcoming Season

Premier League clubs have decided to continue using VAR next season despite controversies. The decision was made during the league's annual general meeting where all 20 teams voted. They also agreed on making improvements to benefit both the game and its supporters.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:14 IST
In a decisive move, Premier League clubs have voted to retain the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) for the upcoming season. The decision was finalized at the league's annual general meeting, where all 20 teams participated in the vote. Despite a season marred by VAR-related controversies, the clubs chose to focus on enhancing the system rather than abandoning it.

Key among the discussions was the need for improvements aimed at benefiting both the game and its legion of supporters. The Premier League's commitment to refining VAR underscores its importance in modern-day football, even as it continues to polarize opinion among fans and pundits alike.

As the new season looms, clubs are hopeful that the proposed improvements will mitigate past issues and contribute positively to the game's integrity and excitement.

