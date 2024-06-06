Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri's Journey: A Football Icon's Final Bow

Sunil Chhetri, the legendary Indian captain, is set to make his final international appearance against Kuwait. His father-in-law, Subrata Bhattacharya, praises Chhetri's fitness and predicts a long club career post-retirement. Chhetri’s legacy includes a record 94 goals in 150 appearances for India.

Sunil Chhetri, the inimitable Indian football captain, will don the national jersey for the last time during the World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait on Thursday. Subrata Bhattacharya, his father-in-law and former national team defender, lauded Chhetri's decision to retire from international football.

'It's a perfect decision,' Bhattacharya told PTI. 'He feels his time has come, and there could not have been a better moment.' Expressing confidence in Chhetri's continuing prowess, Bhattacharya added, 'He will play club football for a long time post his international retirement.'

Chhetri is India's top goal-scorer with 94 goals in 150 appearances, a testament to his 17-year-long career that began with a memorable debut goal against Pakistan at age 21. His agility and aerial skills have always set him apart, turning him into a football legend and an inspiration for rising players.

