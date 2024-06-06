Left Menu

Premier League Commits to VAR with New Improvements for Fan Experience

Premier League clubs voted to retain VAR for the upcoming season with new enhancements aimed at reducing delays and improving the fan experience. The league plans to introduce semi-automated off-side technology, consistent placement of the virtual off-side line, in-stadium announcements, and big screen replays.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:59 IST
Premier League Commits to VAR with New Improvements for Fan Experience
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move, Premier League clubs have voted to continue using VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for the upcoming season, opting to retain the technology despite several controversies last term. The vote took place during the league's annual general meeting, where all 20 teams were in attendance.

To address fan and managerial concerns, clubs agreed on several enhancements aimed at refining the process. Among the key changes is the introduction of semi-automated off-side technology, which promises quicker and more consistent placement of the virtual off-side line through optical player tracking.

The league also aims to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention. Plans include more robust training for VAR officials to improve consistency and emphasize speed without sacrificing accuracy. Additionally, in-stadium announcements and big-screen replays will be introduced where possible to enhance the overall fan experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024