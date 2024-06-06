Premier League Commits to VAR with New Improvements for Fan Experience
Premier League clubs voted to retain VAR for the upcoming season with new enhancements aimed at reducing delays and improving the fan experience. The league plans to introduce semi-automated off-side technology, consistent placement of the virtual off-side line, in-stadium announcements, and big screen replays.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a decisive move, Premier League clubs have voted to continue using VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for the upcoming season, opting to retain the technology despite several controversies last term. The vote took place during the league's annual general meeting, where all 20 teams were in attendance.
To address fan and managerial concerns, clubs agreed on several enhancements aimed at refining the process. Among the key changes is the introduction of semi-automated off-side technology, which promises quicker and more consistent placement of the virtual off-side line through optical player tracking.
The league also aims to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention. Plans include more robust training for VAR officials to improve consistency and emphasize speed without sacrificing accuracy. Additionally, in-stadium announcements and big-screen replays will be introduced where possible to enhance the overall fan experience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AI with Love: Revolutionizing Biodiversity Protection with Intelligent Technology
Le Travenues Technology And Bansal Wire Industries Get SEBI Nod For IPO Launch
India Brainstorms Future of Science, Technology, and Innovation
Saud bin Saqr lays the foundation stone for the "Glass Technology" factory in Ras Al Khaimah
Unlocking the MH370 Mystery: How Hydrophone Technology Could Find 10 Year Old Missing Plane