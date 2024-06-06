Left Menu

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen marches into quarter-final after beating Nishimoto

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen marched into the quarter-final of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2024 after beating Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on Thursday.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen.
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen marched into the quarter-final of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2024 after beating Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on Thursday. Lakshya beat Nishimoto 9-21, and 15-21 in the third round of the men's singles match of the tournament. The match lasted for 45 minutes.

Lakshya dominated the game from the very first moment. In the first set, the Indian shuttler won 9-21. While in the second set, the Japanese shuttler tried to make a comeback but the Indian kept his nerve calm and won it by 15-21. Earlier in the tournament, the Indian badminton player comfortably defeated Japan's Kenta Tsuneyama 21-12, 21-17 in 40 minutes match.

On the other hand, Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat conceded a loss in the third round against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand on Thursday. Rajawat lost the match 21-10, and 21-17 against Vitidsarn in the men's singles match of the tournament. The match lasted for 49 minutes.

The Thai shuttler got an upper on the match from the beginning of the game. In the first set, the Indian conceded 21-10 loss. During the second set, Rajawat tried to make a comeback but failed as Vitidsarn won it 21-17. In the previous round in the Indonesia Open, Priyanshu Rajawat defeated his fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the men's singles 21-17, 21-12 in just 39 minutes.

This was Prannoy's first defeat against his junior compatriot in four matches. (ANI)

