Left Menu

Uganda's 43-year-old spinner makes history, delivers T20 WC's most economic spell ever

Frank accomplished this feat during his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:05 IST
Uganda's 43-year-old spinner makes history, delivers T20 WC's most economic spell ever
Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga. (Photo- Uganda Cricket Association X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga, 43-year-old and the oldest player in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, made history on Thursday as he delivered the most economic four-over spell in the history of tournament. Frank accomplished this feat during his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana.

In his four overs, Frank took two wickets for four runs. He bowled two maiden overs and did not concede even a single four or six in his spell. His economy rate was 1.00. Frank broke South African pacer Anrich Nortje's record, who bowled a fantastic spell of 4/7 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing tournament at New York. Nortje's economy rate was 1.80.

Coming to the match, Uganda put PNG to bowl first after winning the toss. Hiri Hiri (15 in 19 balls) was the top-scorer for PNG and only two more players touched the double-digit mark as Uganda skittled them out for 77 in 19.1 overs. Alpesh Ramjani, Frank, Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta took two wickets each while skipper Brian Masaba got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Uganda also faced a lot of hiccups and lost wickets regularly. However, Riazat Ali Shah (33 in 56 balls, with a four) kept one end steady and guided his team to a three-wicket win with 10 balls left. Alei Nao (2/16) and Norman Vanua (2/19) took two wickets each.

Riazat won the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024