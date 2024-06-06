Uganda's 43-year-old spinner makes history, delivers T20 WC's most economic spell ever

Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga, 43-year-old and the oldest player in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, made history on Thursday as he delivered the most economic four-over spell in the history of tournament. Frank accomplished this feat during his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana.

In his four overs, Frank took two wickets for four runs. He bowled two maiden overs and did not concede even a single four or six in his spell. His economy rate was 1.00. Frank broke South African pacer Anrich Nortje's record, who bowled a fantastic spell of 4/7 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing tournament at New York. Nortje's economy rate was 1.80.

Coming to the match, Uganda put PNG to bowl first after winning the toss. Hiri Hiri (15 in 19 balls) was the top-scorer for PNG and only two more players touched the double-digit mark as Uganda skittled them out for 77 in 19.1 overs. Alpesh Ramjani, Frank, Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta took two wickets each while skipper Brian Masaba got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Uganda also faced a lot of hiccups and lost wickets regularly. However, Riazat Ali Shah (33 in 56 balls, with a four) kept one end steady and guided his team to a three-wicket win with 10 balls left. Alei Nao (2/16) and Norman Vanua (2/19) took two wickets each.

Riazat won the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)