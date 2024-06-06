Southgate's Bold Squad Choices for Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate left defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Jack Grealish out of his 26-man squad for the European Championship on Thursday.

Jude Bellingham, who helped Real Madrid win the Champions League, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Phil Foden, who had a breakout season with Manchester City, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka headline a powerful group of attacking players. Injuries impacted the selections in defence with Manchester United's Maguire, who has 63 caps, the highest-profile player Southgate left out.

His United team mate Luke Shaw did make the squad despite ongoing injury issues. Shaw did not train with the squad on Thursday ahead of Friday's friendly at Wembley against Iceland. Manchester City's Grealish, who has made 36 international appearances, was also omitted along with James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah.

The squad includes 12 players without major tournament experience in Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer. England start their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

