USA Achieves Respectable Total Against Pakistan Thanks to Monank Patel's Solid Performance

The United States took to the crease with determination, ultimately achieving a respectable total of 159 runs against Pakistan in their T20 clash.

Monank Patel led the American effort with an impressive 50 runs. Supporting him, Aaron Jones concluded the innings not out with 36 runs, showcasing steadiness under pressure.

Pakistan's bowling lineup, including the likes of Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, delivered notable performances but faced challenges in containing the American side.

