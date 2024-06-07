Left Menu

USA Achieves Respectable Total Against Pakistan Thanks to Monank Patel's Solid Performance

The United States managed to post a competitive total of 159 runs against Pakistan in a T20 match. Monank Patel was the top scorer with 50 runs, while Aaron Jones remained not out at 36. Pakistan's bowlers, including Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, put up commendable efforts but couldn't contain the runs entirely.

Updated: 07-06-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 01:38 IST
The United States took to the crease with determination, ultimately achieving a respectable total of 159 runs against Pakistan in their T20 clash.

Monank Patel led the American effort with an impressive 50 runs. Supporting him, Aaron Jones concluded the innings not out with 36 runs, showcasing steadiness under pressure.

Pakistan's bowling lineup, including the likes of Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, delivered notable performances but faced challenges in containing the American side.

