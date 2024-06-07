Shocking Upsets and Comebacks: Latest Sports News Across NBA, Cricket, Tennis, and F1

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter's career

Two additional defendants have been criminally charged in New York over a gambling scheme that led the National Basketball Association to ban former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life. According to court papers released on Thursday, Mahmud Mollah and Timothy McCormack conspired with previously charged Long Phi Pham to bet that Porter would fall short of specified performance targets in two games, knowing that he planned to quit early for alleged health reasons.

Cricket-U.S. stun Pakistan in Super Over to seal famous win

The United States beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday to achieve one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history and secure their second win of the tournament. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, recovered from a poor start to score 159-7 but the U.S. plundered 14 runs from their final over to finish on 159-3 and send the match to a Super Over.

Kristaps Porzingis' return sparks Celtics in Finals opener

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis returned from a 10-game absence to record 20 points off the bench and the Boston Celtics snuffed a second-half rally to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Porzingis hadn't played since Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat due to a right calf strain. He seemed unfazed by the long layoff, though, shooting 8-for-13 from the field while collecting six rebounds and three blocks.

Cricket-New Zealand's Williamson hails expanded World Cup after US stunner

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hailed the T20 World Cup's expansion to 20 nations after co-hosts United States beat Pakistan on Thursday in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. The World Cup, also co-hosted by the West Indies, has an extra four teams, giving fledgling cricket nations more big-tournament experience while also raising concerns their presence could mean more one-sided results.

Cricket-ICC admits New York pitches at T20 World Cup not up to mark

The pitches used in the T20 World Cup matches played in New York have not been up to standard and ground staff are working on remedying them for the rest of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce.

Motor racing-Monaco mistake not cause of Alpine exit, says Ocon

One mistake is not the reason he lost his seat at struggling Formula One outfit Alpine, Esteban Ocon on Thursday, insisting there were no hard feelings about ending his five-season stint with the team. After triggering a first-lap crash with team mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin warned there would be consequences and on Monday the Frenchman appeared to pay for the lapse of judgement when it was announced his contract would not be renewed.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Sinner to resume burgeoning rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in a blockbuster French Open semi-final on Friday, as they resume a budding rivalry that could dominate the men's tour for years to come. With defending champion Novak Djokovic having pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, the winner of the tie will be the nailed-on favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires and become the first new men's singles French Open champion since 2016.

Tennis-Swiatek, Paolini set up Paris final showdown

Iga Swiatek moved closer to a third successive French Open title by cruising past American third seed Coco Gauff on Thursday and she will play Jasmine Paolini in the final after the Italian downed Mirra Andreeva. Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek's 6-2 6-4 semi-final win was her 11th victory in 12 meetings with Gauff, but the 23-year-old Pole had to endure tough moments in the second set before matching her longest winning streak on clay.

Pirates fastballs dazzle on day of 100-mph heaters

That noise coming out of Pittsburgh following the Pirates' 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday is the remnants of blazing fastballs cutting through the night air along the Allegheny River. Pirates pitchers Paul Skenes and Aroldis Chapman headlined an impressive day all around baseball when 63 pitches over 100 mph were thrown all across the league. According to MLB research, it was the fourth most 100-mph fastballs thrown in a single day.

Motor racing-With Perez signed, Verstappen and Red Bull look for Canada reset

With Sergio Perez signing a two-year extension this week to remain with Red Bull as wing man for three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who gave the decision two thumbs up, the Formula One leaders were all smiles on Thursday. The future of the Red Bull driver lineup had been rich with speculation through the early part of the season with a number of names, including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and RB's Daniel Ricciardo, rumoured to take over the coveted seat.

