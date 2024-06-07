Epic Upsets and Fastballs: This Week's Sports Highlights

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter's career

Two additional defendants have been criminally charged in New York over a gambling scheme that led the National Basketball Association to ban former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life. According to court papers released on Thursday, Mahmud Mollah and Timothy McCormack conspired with previously charged Long Phi Pham to bet that Porter would fall short of specified performance targets in two games, knowing that he planned to quit early for alleged health reasons.

Cricket-U.S. stun Pakistan in Super Over to seal famous win

The United States beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday to achieve one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history and secure their second win of the tournament. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, recovered from a poor start to score 159-7 but the U.S. plundered 14 runs from their final over to finish on 159-3 and send the match to a Super Over.

Kristaps Porzingis' return sparks Celtics in Finals opener

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis wasn't going to let a 37-day layoff slow him down during the biggest game of his NBA career. Playing in the NBA Finals for the first time, the Celtics big man returned from a 10-game absence to record 20 points off the bench and Boston snuffed a second-half rally to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1.

Cricket-New Zealand's Williamson hails expanded World Cup after US stunner

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hailed the T20 World Cup's expansion to 20 nations after co-hosts United States beat Pakistan on Thursday in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. The World Cup, also co-hosted by the West Indies, has an extra four teams, giving fledgling cricket nations more big-tournament experience while also raising concerns their presence could mean more one-sided results.

Cricket-ICC admits New York pitches at T20 World Cup not up to mark

The pitches used in the T20 World Cup matches played in New York have not been up to standard and ground staff are working on remedying them for the rest of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce.

Olympic rings displayed on Eiffel Tower 50 days before Paris 2024 Games

Paris 2024 organisers on Friday unveiled a display of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower with 50 days to go until the Summer Olympics in the French capital. The 29- by 13-metre construction, made of recycled steel, was installed on the south side of Paris' iconic monument by some 30 workers, using four cranes.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Sinner to resume burgeoning rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in a blockbuster French Open semi-final on Friday, as they resume a budding rivalry that could dominate the men's tour for years to come. With defending champion Novak Djokovic having pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, the winner of the tie will be the nailed-on favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires and become the first new men's singles French Open champion since 2016.

Pirates fastballs dazzle on day of 100-mph heaters

That noise coming out of Pittsburgh following the Pirates' 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday is the remnants of blazing fastballs cutting through the night air along the Allegheny River. Pirates pitchers Paul Skenes and Aroldis Chapman headlined an impressive day all around baseball when 63 pitches over 100 mph were thrown all across the league. According to MLB research, it was the fourth most 100-mph fastballs thrown in a single day.

MLB roundup: Red Sox send White Sox to record 14th straight loss

Ceddanne Rafaela had four hits and drove in four runs Thursday as the visiting Boston Red Sox handed the Chicago White Sox their 14th consecutive defeat, 14-2. The 14 straight losses represent a White Sox franchise record within a single season.

Motor racing-With Perez signed, Verstappen and Red Bull look for Canada reset

With Sergio Perez signing a two-year extension this week to remain with Red Bull as wing man for three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who gave the decision two thumbs up, the Formula One leaders were all smiles on Thursday. The future of the Red Bull driver lineup had been rich with speculation through the early part of the season with a number of names, including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and RB's Daniel Ricciardo, rumoured to take over the coveted seat.

