Georgia's Quest at the Euros: New Beginnings Amid Giants

Georgia, after gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, will now compete in a major soccer tournament at the European Championship. The nation faces tough competition in Group F, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. With largely unheralded players, Georgia seeks to make an impact and gain valuable experience.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:33 IST
For the first time in over 30 years since gaining independence from the Soviet Union, Georgia is set to make its debut in a major soccer tournament. Their debut comes at the European Championship, a platform that promises both opportunity and daunting challenges.

One of the most awaited fixtures for Georgia is against Portugal, a team led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal has been one of the tournament favorites and Georgia, being the sole newcomer at these Euros, will find itself as the underdog. Running into Ronaldo and his star-studded team is just part of the spectacle awaiting Group F, which also includes Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Georgia's squad comprises players from various leagues across Europe and the United States, with two key figures, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and coach Willy Sagnol, bringing much-needed experience and stability. As the Georgian team gears up for this head-spinning journey, they seek to not only compete but to also leave a lasting impression on the European stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

