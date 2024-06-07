Pakistan Stunned by USA in T20 World Cup: A Black Day in Cricket

Shock waves resonated through the Pakistan cricket fraternity following the unexpected defeat to tournament debutants USA in the T20 World Cup, termed a "black day" for cricket in Pakistan.

Making their first World Cup appearance, USA triumphed in the Super Over, stunning former champions Pakistan at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium after both teams were tied in normal play.

Former captain Younis Khan highlighted tactical mistakes, while Wasim Akram critiqued the lack of effort, and Mohsin Khan expressed concerns over the mental fortitude of Pakistani players. This defeat, joined by losses to Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, has raised serious questions about the team's future.

