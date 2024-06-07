Left Menu

Pakistan Stunned by USA in T20 World Cup: A Black Day in Cricket

The Pakistan cricket community was left in disbelief after a shocking defeat to the USA in the T20 World Cup. Despite leading in their maiden World Cup, the USA won in the Super Over. Critiques pointed to tactical blunders, lack of effort, and mental weakness in the Pakistani team's performance.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:49 IST
Pakistan Stunned by USA in T20 World Cup: A Black Day in Cricket
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shock waves resonated through the Pakistan cricket fraternity following the unexpected defeat to tournament debutants USA in the T20 World Cup, termed a "black day" for cricket in Pakistan.

Making their first World Cup appearance, USA triumphed in the Super Over, stunning former champions Pakistan at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium after both teams were tied in normal play.

Former captain Younis Khan highlighted tactical mistakes, while Wasim Akram critiqued the lack of effort, and Mohsin Khan expressed concerns over the mental fortitude of Pakistani players. This defeat, joined by losses to Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, has raised serious questions about the team's future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Healthcare Facilities: SafeCare4Covid’s Role in Epidemic Preparedness in Sub-Saharan Africa

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024