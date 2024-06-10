Mansukh Mandaviya Appointed India's New Sports Minister
Mansukh Mandaviya, former union health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been appointed as India's new sports minister. Mandaviya, who also holds the portfolios for chemicals and fertilisers, replaces Anurag Thakur. Mandaviya's appointment is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
Mansukh Mandaviya, who served as the union health minister at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, has been appointed as India's new sports minister, replacing Anurag Thakur in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
Mandaviya, 52, secured the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat with a 3.83 lakh vote margin over his nearest Congress rival, Lalit Vasoya. Alongside his new role in youth affairs and sports, Mandaviya was also given responsibility for the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, according to the new cabinet lineup unveiled on Monday.
Previously, Mandaviya was entrusted with the crucial health portfolio amidst the severe second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, overseeing the ramp-up of oxygen and medicine supplies and the vaccination drive. The health ministry has now been assigned to J P Nadda.
Thakur, the outgoing minister, served since July 2021, during which India achieved its best-ever Olympic performance, winning seven medals in Tokyo. Thakur's tenure saw initiatives like making Khelo India medal winners eligible for government jobs and India beginning preparations to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
