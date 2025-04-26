Left Menu

Yan Liu's Thrilling Lead in Chevron Championship's Opening Round

Yan Liu leads the Chevron Championship with an even-par 72 despite challenges. Nelly Korda makes a cut with a late rally, using a new putter. Fog delays rounds, leaving some players unfinished. Hyo Joo Kim, alongside other winless leaders, trails by a stroke. Lexi Thompson remains competitive in her limited appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thewoodlands | Updated: 26-04-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 09:19 IST
Yan Liu's Thrilling Lead in Chevron Championship's Opening Round
Yan Liu showcased remarkable resilience and skill as she took the lead in the Chevron Championship, scoring an even-par 72 despite facing challenges early in the round. Liu's performance was highlighted by an albatross, offsetting her initial three bogeys.

Defending champion Nelly Korda made a strong comeback in the afternoon, ensuring her continuity in the tournament with a spirited 68 after a challenging opening 77. The use of a different putter, a decision made after extended practice, played a pivotal role in her recovery.

Adverse weather conditions led to delays, leaving some participants unable to complete their sessions. Among the close contenders is Hyo Joo Kim, who stands one stroke behind Liu. Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson remains fiercely competitive, even as her participation becomes less frequent, continuously striving for victory.

