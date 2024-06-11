Left Menu

Wriddhiman Saha's Emotional Return to Bengal: Focused on Present, Eyes Future

Veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha makes a return to his home state Bengal, focusing on the present and his future in the Bengal Pro T20 league. Saha, who left Bengal for Tripura two years ago, shares his emotional journey and aims to help his team succeed while downplaying past controversies.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:01 IST
Wriddhiman Saha's Emotional Return to Bengal: Focused on Present, Eyes Future
Wriddhiman Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Returning to his home state Bengal after a two-year absence due to a public fallout, veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha sounded emotional but resolved.

Saha, nearing 40, rejoined Bengal after a cordial discussion with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and his wife Romi. He now features as the marquee player for the Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the Bengal Pro T20 league, which started at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

'I've always lived in the present,' Saha stated during his first media interaction upon his return. He emphasized his commitment to helping the team reach the playoffs and contributing to Bengal's cricketing success despite past disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024