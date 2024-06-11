Wriddhiman Saha's Emotional Return to Bengal: Focused on Present, Eyes Future
Veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha makes a return to his home state Bengal, focusing on the present and his future in the Bengal Pro T20 league. Saha, who left Bengal for Tripura two years ago, shares his emotional journey and aims to help his team succeed while downplaying past controversies.
Returning to his home state Bengal after a two-year absence due to a public fallout, veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha sounded emotional but resolved.
Saha, nearing 40, rejoined Bengal after a cordial discussion with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and his wife Romi. He now features as the marquee player for the Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the Bengal Pro T20 league, which started at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
'I've always lived in the present,' Saha stated during his first media interaction upon his return. He emphasized his commitment to helping the team reach the playoffs and contributing to Bengal's cricketing success despite past disputes.
