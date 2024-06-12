USA's Aaron Jones Excited to Face India in T20 World Cup

USA batter Aaron Jones shared his excitement about playing against Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20 World Cup showdown on Wednesday. Both teams, having secured two victories each, are set for an exhilarating clash.

Jones, reflecting on his childhood dream of competing against the best in the world, expressed enthusiasm rather than intimidation. 'It's actually exciting. I've always wanted to play against the best players in the world. Now, I get to do just that,' he remarked at the pre-match press conference.

Additionally, the Indian-origin players in the US team are eager to reconnect with former teammates. Jones also hopes that the World Cup will increase cricket's popularity among American sports fans, citing the sport's inclusion in future Olympics as a potential boost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)