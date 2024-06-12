Rising Star Valpuia Extends Contract with Mumbai City FC Until 2027

Hmingthanmawia Ralte, also known as Valpuia, has extended his contract with Mumbai City FC and will remain at the club until the summer of 2027.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that Valpuia, hailing from Mizoram, has been a 'reliable player,' contributing notably during the team's historic 2020-21 season when they clinched the ISL League's Shield and the ISL Cup. Starting football at eight, Valpuia progressed significantly at Aizawl FC and was brought on board by Mumbai City FC in June 2019. Loaned to Roundglass Punjab FC for the 2022-23 season, he became a regular starter, helping them secure a promotion in ISL.

Upon his return, Valpuia scored his maiden goal for MCFC against Chennaiyin FC, aiding the club to secure a Kalinga Super Cup semifinal spot. He has played 23 matches for MCFC, including 17 in the ISL.

"The club has played an instrumental role in my growth, both as a person and a player. The staff, teammates, and coaches have consistently helped me improve my game and shown unwavering trust in my abilities," Valpuia said. "Valpuia is one of the best talents at our club. His dedication to training and skill development is impressive, and I am consistently impressed with his performance on the field. His commitment and work ethic are commendable," stated MCFC head coach Petr Kratky.

