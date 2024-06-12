Left Menu

Rising Star Valpuia Extends Contract with Mumbai City FC Until 2027

Hmingthanmawia Ralte, affectionately known as Valpuia, has extended his contract with Mumbai City FC, staying with the club until summer 2027. A dependable player since their historic 2020-21 season, Valpuia hails from Mizoram and has progressed through Aizawl FC before joining Mumbai City FC in 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:54 IST
Rising Star Valpuia Extends Contract with Mumbai City FC Until 2027
Valpuia
  • Country:
  • India

Hmingthanmawia Ralte, also known as Valpuia, has extended his contract with Mumbai City FC and will remain at the club until the summer of 2027.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that Valpuia, hailing from Mizoram, has been a 'reliable player,' contributing notably during the team's historic 2020-21 season when they clinched the ISL League's Shield and the ISL Cup. Starting football at eight, Valpuia progressed significantly at Aizawl FC and was brought on board by Mumbai City FC in June 2019. Loaned to Roundglass Punjab FC for the 2022-23 season, he became a regular starter, helping them secure a promotion in ISL.

Upon his return, Valpuia scored his maiden goal for MCFC against Chennaiyin FC, aiding the club to secure a Kalinga Super Cup semifinal spot. He has played 23 matches for MCFC, including 17 in the ISL.

"The club has played an instrumental role in my growth, both as a person and a player. The staff, teammates, and coaches have consistently helped me improve my game and shown unwavering trust in my abilities," Valpuia said. "Valpuia is one of the best talents at our club. His dedication to training and skill development is impressive, and I am consistently impressed with his performance on the field. His commitment and work ethic are commendable," stated MCFC head coach Petr Kratky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024