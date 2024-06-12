Left Menu

Gagan Narang on India's Shooting Triumph Preparing for Paris Olympics

Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang celebrates the achievement of 15 quota places secured by Indian shooters for the Paris Games. He emphasizes the role of systematic trials, government investment, and top-notch infrastructure in this success. Narang particularly highlights two female shooters from his academy who will compete.

Olympics medallist shooter Gagan Narang has praised the systematic trials and equal opportunity that have helped India secure 15 quota places for the upcoming Paris Games.

Narang, who won bronze in the 2012 London Olympics, is thrilled about India's representation, including two female shooters from his own academy, Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita. The systematic approach in trials and marking systems gave every participant a fair chance to shine, according to Narang.

As Vice-President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narang lauded the government's investment in infrastructure and development schemes. He noted that Indian shooters now rank among the top in major events due to enhanced facilities and the Khelo India Scheme's scientific approach. He also credited the Mission Olympic Cell and TOPS for their support in vital areas like equipment, foreign exposure, and specialized staff.

