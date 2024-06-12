India Rises in T20 World Cup with Crucial Win Over USA

In a crucial Group A encounter of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, India emerged victorious against the USA. The match saw early wickets fall, with notable dismissals including captain Virat Kohli for a duck, courtesy of Saurabh Netravalkar.

Despite early setbacks, key players Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube displayed remarkable resilience. Yadav scored an unbeaten 50, while Dube remained not out at 31, driving India to a competitive total of 111/3 in 18.2 overs.

The Indian bowling attack demonstrated their prowess, restricting the USA effectively, with standout performances from Netravalkar and Ali Khan.

