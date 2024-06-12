Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav Shine as India Claims Victory Over USA

In a T20 World Cup clash, Arshdeep Singh's career-best bowling and Suryakumar Yadav's batting prowess guided India to a seven-wicket win over the USA. Despite a shaky start, Yadav's unbeaten 50 helped India chase 111 in 18.2 overs. USA's rule flouting and penalty runs aided India's victory.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:48 IST
Arshdeep Singh

In a crucial T20 World Cup encounter, Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav played pivotal roles as India secured a seven-wicket win against the USA, thereby clinching a Super Eight spot on Wednesday. Arshdeep's phenomenal career-best figures of 4 for 9 helped restrict the USA to a modest 110 for 8.

Despite early setbacks, including the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out off 49 balls) anchored the chase with Shivam Dube (31 not out off 35 balls) to take India across the line in 18.2 overs. A crucial turning point came when USA bowlers violated over-time rules, gifting India five penalty runs.

Yadav capitalized on this advantage, rapidly sealing the victory. With this win, India prepares for their next match against Canada in Florida, though inclement weather threatens to impact the fixture, potentially aiding USA's tournament prospects.

