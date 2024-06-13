"Let the ball do the talking...": Indian pacer Arshdeep after win over USA

Following his side's seven-wicket win against the USA, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who took a match-winning four-wicket haul, said that the wicket assists fast bowlers and helps them get some seam movement. Arshdeep Singh's spell, followed by Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's 72-run partnership, ensured India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they clinched a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Arshdeep said, "Very very happy with the performance. In the last two games, I gave away a few more runs and was not happy with that. The team always shows belief in me and kept backing me, I had to deliver for them. The wicket is very conducive to fast bowlers and it's helping us get some seam movement. The plan was simple, pitch it in the wicket and let the ball do the talking. Do not give easy balls to score, our batsmen are also facing difficulties to score runs. The plan was to hit the hard lengths. In conditions like this, you can use the wicket more. When you are playing international cricket, you need to have some routines and the way you take care of your body counts. All the bowlers have done extremely well, looking forward to doing the same in the next leg as well." With this win, India has three wins in three games and have moved to Super Eights. The USA stays in second place with two wins and a loss, giving them four points.

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks. Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket. Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)