Sports Roundup: NBA Finals, Olympic Trials, and Inter Miami with Messi

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Celtics hold off desperate Mavs, go up 3-0 in Finals

The Boston Celtics, one win away from sweeping the NBA Finals, insist they won't get overconfident. They only need to look back at the fourth quarter of Game 3 to see how dangerous the Dallas Mavericks can be.

Swimming-Backstroke queen McKeown eyes 200m berth at Olympic trials

World record holder Kaylee McKeown cruised into the women's 200m backstroke final at Australia's Olympic trials on Thursday, while former Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers set the pace in the men's 100m freestyle heats. McKeown has already secured Olympic places in the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke, winning both finals at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre with sizzling times.

Cricket–West Indies into Super Eight, winless NZ face early exit

T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies sailed into the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Wednesday with a 13-run victory against New Zealand, who look to be heading for an early exit after their second successive defeat in Group C. Put into bat, twice champions West Indies slumped to 30-5 and then 76-7 but Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 68, which included six sixes, to help his side to a strong 149-9 in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far.

Jets coach, Aaron Rodgers 'on the exact same page'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh downplayed the notion of a rift with Aaron Rodgers after the star quarterback's unexcused absence from the team's mandatory minicamp. "Aaron and I are on the exact same page," Saleh said Wednesday before the final practice session. "There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter.

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen collects record sixth European gold

Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500 metres in Rome on Wednesday for a record sixth European Championship gold. The 23-year-old charged down the final metres and was all by himself when he crossed the finish in 3:31.95, a championship record, to become the most decorated male athlete ever in the continental championship.

Agents: Giants signing former Jaguars CB Tre Herndon

The New York Giants are signing veteran cornerback Tre Herndon, his agents said Wednesday. Herndon, 28, participated in a minicamp tryout with the Giants on Tuesday.

Soccer-Inter Miami will be my last club, says Messi

Inter Miami will be the last club Argentina captain Lionel Messi plays for, the 36-year-old forward said on Wednesday, adding he feels "a little bit scared" at the thought of the day he decides to retire. Messi, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, has a contract with the Major League Soccer side until 2025 following his arrival last summer after a spell with French champions Paris St Germain.

Cricket-India reach T20 World Cup Super Eight with seven-wicket win over U.S

India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over the United States on Wednesday, with a fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul helping them clinch their third win in a row. The U.S., second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

Dodgers acquire INF Cavan Biggio from Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed prospect Braydon Fisher. Toronto designated Biggio for assignment on Friday. Biggio, 29, has struggled this season, batting just .200 with two homers and nine RBIs in 44 games.

Jerry West, all-time great and inspiration for NBA logo, dies aged 86

Jerry West, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time whose silhouette was the inspiration for the National Basketball Association's logo, has died at the age of 86. The Los Angeles Clippers, where he worked as an executive, confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the 14-times NBA all-star passed away peacefully with his wife Karen by his side.

