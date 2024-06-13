Left Menu

Shivam Dube's Rollercoaster Ride: From Ranji Trophy Feels to Super Eight Thrills

Shivam Dube acknowledged the challenging two-paced tracks in the T20 World Cup, likening them to Ranji Trophy conditions. Despite early struggles, Dube found form against the USA team, helping India advance to the Super Eight. While batting woes continue, Dube remains optimistic about future performances, inspired by team support and Virat Kohli’s resilience.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:55 IST
Shivam Dube's Rollercoaster Ride: From Ranji Trophy Feels to Super Eight Thrills
Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, accustomed to Indian batting belters, found the two-paced UAE tracks in the T20 World Cup disorienting, comparing them to Ranji Trophy conditions. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder broke his slump with a crucial 31 off 35 balls against a spirited USA team, ensuring India's progression to the event's Super Eight stage.

'I've been struggling with my form, but the support staff has been incredible,' Dube admitted, referencing previous failures against Ireland and Pakistan. Despite initial difficulties, his newfound approach paid off, though he acknowledges more work is needed to justify his selection over power-hitter Rinku Singh.

Virat Kohli, another focal point, extended his poor run, compounding Dube's sentiments about challenging batting conditions. However, Dube remains optimistic, crediting team support and his adaptability to these unique circumstances as key to future successes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024