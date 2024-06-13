Shivam Dube's Rollercoaster Ride: From Ranji Trophy Feels to Super Eight Thrills

Shivam Dube, accustomed to Indian batting belters, found the two-paced UAE tracks in the T20 World Cup disorienting, comparing them to Ranji Trophy conditions. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder broke his slump with a crucial 31 off 35 balls against a spirited USA team, ensuring India's progression to the event's Super Eight stage.

'I've been struggling with my form, but the support staff has been incredible,' Dube admitted, referencing previous failures against Ireland and Pakistan. Despite initial difficulties, his newfound approach paid off, though he acknowledges more work is needed to justify his selection over power-hitter Rinku Singh.

Virat Kohli, another focal point, extended his poor run, compounding Dube's sentiments about challenging batting conditions. However, Dube remains optimistic, crediting team support and his adaptability to these unique circumstances as key to future successes.

