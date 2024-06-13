U.S. Men's Soccer Team Gears Up for Copa America as a Stepping Stone to 2026 World Cup

In a region where high-stakes soccer tests are few and far between, the United States views the upcoming Copa America as a pivotal challenge ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"A World Cup on home soil is the biggest thing that we'll likely experience in our careers," expressed star attacker Christian Pulisic. "It's a special time for soccer in America."

Eighteen players from the projected 2026 World Cup roster were in training camp ahead of the tournament. The U.S. kicks off against Bolivia on June 23 in Arlington, Texas, and will face Panama in Atlanta four days later before concluding the group stage against Uruguay in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 1.

Potentially facing Brazil in the quarterfinals, players and staff are treating this tournament as a critical step toward the 2026 World Cup opener on June 12 in Inglewood, California.

"Copa America is essential for this group's growth and is a very important tournament for us as a team. This is our last major competition before the World Cup. Although we'll have the Gold Cup, its teams don't match the caliber of those at Copa America," said coach Gregg Berhalter. "It's a building block to enter the World Cup confidently."

Berhalter rejoined the team last September after his initial tenure ended in a contentious departure linked to a feud with the Reyna family. His core lineup remains mostly unchanged since the 2022 World Cup, where the U.S. lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Pulisic, 25, enters the tournament following a stellar season, scoring 12 goals in Serie A for AC Milan, along with goals in the Champions League and Europa League. His equalizer secured a 1-1 draw against Brazil in a pre-tournament warmup, marking his 29th international goal in 68 appearances.

"Pulisic has faced some unfortunate injuries and hasn't always been the first choice at his clubs. But his talent is undeniable," noted American forward Haji Wright, a teammate since their 2015 Under-17 World Cup days. "He's finding his scoring form, affecting games by contributing goals."

Another 2015 teammate, Tyler Adams, is recovering from a challenging 15 months. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder played only sporadically since March 2023 due to a right hamstring surgery and subsequent back spasms. Returning to the pitch in a friendly against Brazil, Adams aims to regain full fitness.

Sergiño Dest is sidelined with a torn ACL, offering 21-year-old Joe Scally an opportunity at right back. In central defense, Chris Richards is expected to start alongside Tim Ream, with Antonee Robinson on the left.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner is under scrutiny after losing his starting spot at Nottingham Forest due to inconsistent performances. Coach Berhalter expressed confidence in Turner's ability to regain form by the tournament's start.

This marks the fifth Copa America appearance for the U.S., previously finishing fourth in both 1995 and 2016.

"Our team dynamic is improving, and I believe we'll continue to get better," said midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

