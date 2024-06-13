Left Menu

Mbappé's Absence: France Striker Misses Open Practice

France striker Kylian Mbappé missed an open practice session at the European Championship base. Mbappé did individual work in the gym and later signed autographs for fans. Approximately 4,000 people attended the session. France’s first game is against Austria on Monday, and Mbappé is expected to be one of the tournament stars.

France striker Kylian Mbappé was notably absent from the squad's open practice session at their European Championship base on Thursday. The star forward, along with teammate Kingsley Coman, did not join the group at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Nearly 4,000 fans gathered to watch the training. Sources from French sports daily L'Equipe confirm that Mbappé, who trained normally on Wednesday, was instead engaged in individual exercises at the gym before signing autographs for fans.

France is set to face Austria in Group D on Monday. Mbappé, having recently transferred from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, is anticipated to be a standout player in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

