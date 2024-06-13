Mbappé's Absence: France Striker Misses Open Practice

France striker Kylian Mbappé was notably absent from the squad's open practice session at their European Championship base on Thursday. The star forward, along with teammate Kingsley Coman, did not join the group at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Nearly 4,000 fans gathered to watch the training. Sources from French sports daily L'Equipe confirm that Mbappé, who trained normally on Wednesday, was instead engaged in individual exercises at the gym before signing autographs for fans.

France is set to face Austria in Group D on Monday. Mbappé, having recently transferred from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, is anticipated to be a standout player in the tournament.

