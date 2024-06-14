"Tried to get some runs in the middle...": Netherlands skipper Edwards after loss to Bangladesh

Following his side's 25-run loss to Bangladesh, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that the team wanted to maximise their runs in the middle overs but unfortunately lost their wickets in the process. Rishad Hossain's three-wicket haul and Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 64 kept Bangladesh's hope alive of securing a place in Super 8 as Tigers defeated the Netherlands by 25 runs in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Edwards said, "Credit to Bangladesh. I thought they played really well. We just were not up to it in all three departments. They got wickets in hand. We did not execute which was a shame. It was probably 10-15 runs more than we would have liked (the target). We knew they have got some quality bowlers at the death and tried to get some runs in the middle. He has been sensational for us for a few years now (Aryan Dutt). In general, he has always been one of our best T20 bowlers. Just felt these conditions would suit him. It is out of our hands now. Will focus on playing a good game against SL. Will see what happens from there." Coming to the match, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. After Bangladesh was restricted to 23/2, a 48-run partnership between Tanzid Hassan (35 in 26 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shakib al Hasan (64* in 46 balls, with nine fours) stabilised the innings. Shakib later had some valuable partnerships with Mahmudullah (25 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Jaker Ali (14* in seven balls, with three fours) to help Bangladesh reach 159/5 in their 20 overs.

Paul van Meekeren (2/15) and Aryan Dutt (2/17) were the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. In the run-chase of 160 runs, Netherlands was 69/3 in 9.3 overs. Then, Sybrand Engelbrecht (33 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) and Scott Edwards (25 in 23 balls, with three fours) had a 42-run partnership which put the game in the balance. A spell from Rishad Hossain (3/33) then disrupted the Dutch run-chase and left them 25 runs short at 134/8 in their 20 overs.

Taskin Ahmed (2/30) was also fine with the ball for Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahmudullah got a wicket each. Shakib took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his half-century.

Bangladesh is at the second place in Group D with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. The Netherlands is at number three with a win and two losses, giving them two points. Both teams are still in contention for a Super Eight spot. (ANI)

