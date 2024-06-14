T20 WC: Afghanistan make it to Super Eights with dominating 7 wicket win over Papua New Guinea

A magnificent three-wicket haul by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and a fine knock by Gulbadin Naib powered Afghanistan to a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Trinidad and Tobago on Friday. With this win, Afghanistan have made it three wins in three matches and reached the Super Eights stage along with West Indies. Also, New Zealand, who have lost to Afghanistan and WI so far, have crashed out from the tournament.

In the run-chase of 96 runs, Afghanistan lost their star opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11 in seven balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (0) cheaply and were reduced to 22/2 in 2.5 overs. The all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai revived the run-chase, taking the score to the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs. The 33-run partnership between the duo ended with Omarzai being dismissed for 13 in 18 balls. Afghanistan was 55/3 in 8.4 overs.

Halfway through their innings, Afghanistan was 59/3, needing 37 runs to win. Naib along with Mohammed Nabi took Afghanistan to the winning target. Afghanistan ended their innings at 101/3 in 15.1 overs, with Naib (49* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Nabi (16* in 23 balls, with a four).

Alei Nao, Semo Kamea and Norman Vanua took a wicket each for PNG. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first.

PNG was off to a terrible start as they lost their skipper Assad Vala for just three runs in two balls after being run out by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi. PNG was 12/1 in 1.5 overs. The next ones to go were Lega Siaka and Sese Bau, who were dismissed for golden ducks by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who got them caught behind by Gurbaz. Hiri Hiri was clean-bowled by Naveen ul Haq for just one run. PNG was struggling at 17/4 in 3.1 overs.

Tony Ura then was joined by Chad Soper, who tried to build a partnership. However, Naveen got his second wicket, removing Ura for 11 in 18 balls, with a four, ending the stand at 13 runs. PNG was 30/5 in 5.4 overs. At the end of the first six overs in the powerplay, PNG was 30/5.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga was looking good, striking a couple of boundaries and attempting to form a match-saving partnership, but a run out by Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan ended the stand at 16 runs, removing Chad for nine runs. PNG was 46/6 in 9.4 overs. Halfway through their innings, PNG was 48/6.

PNG reached their 50-run mark in 11.5 overs. Norman Vanua was run-out for a duck, bringing PNG to 50/7 in 12.1 overs. Doriga and Alei Nao put on a decent 38-run partnership, which took PNG closer to the 100-run mark. Noor ended the stand by trapping Doriga leg-before-wicket for 27 in 32 balls, with two fours. PNG was 88/8 in 17.5 overs.

PNG was bundled out for just 95 runs in 19.5 overs. Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for PNG with 3/16 in four overs. Naveen also delivered a fine spell of 2/4 in 2.5 overs. Noor also took 1/14 in his quota of four overs.

Brief Scores: PNG: 95 in 19.5 overs (Kiplin Doriga 27, Alei Nao 13, Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/16) lost to Afghanistan (Gulbadin Naib 49*, Mohammed Nabi 16*, Semo Kamea 1/16). (ANI)

