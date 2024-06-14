Left Menu

India Faces Defeats in Asian Team Squash Championships Quarterfinals

The Indian men's squash team lost 1-2 to Pakistan in the Asian Team Squash Championships quarterfinals, while the women's team faced a 0-3 defeat to South Korea in their crucial Group A match. Both teams will now compete for classification spots.

The Indian men's squash team succumbed to a close 1-2 defeat against Pakistan in the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships on Friday. Meanwhile, the women's team endured a decisive 0-3 loss to South Korea in their essential Group A encounter.

Despite an impressive performance from Velavan Senthilkumar who triumphed over Nasir Iqbal, the men's team fell short as Rahul Baitha and Suraj Kumar Chand lost their respective matches.

The women's side, represented by Pooja Arthi Raghu, Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, and Sunita Patel, also failed to secure a win. Both Indian squads will now aim for better finishes in the classification rounds.

