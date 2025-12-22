Left Menu

Thrilling Finishes and Major Changes: Sports News Highlights

This article summarizes recent sports news highlights, including Iowa State's win over Kansas, the firing of Rams' coach Chase Blackburn, and Kyle Finnegan's new contract with the Tigers. Additional stories cover Michigan's victory, NBA and NFL results, and tennis and basketball player updates.

Updated: 22-12-2025 13:29 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a breathtaking finish, Kenzie Hare catapulted No. 10 Iowa State to victory against Kansas, netting a decisive 3-pointer as time expired. Meanwhile, in a significant shift, the Los Angeles Rams have parted ways with special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn following a costly overtime loss to Seattle.

The Detroit Tigers have secured right-hander Kyle Finnegan with a lucrative two-year, $19 million contract. Finnegan's deal promises a base salary of over eight million dollars in each of the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with an option for 2028.

Elsewhere in the sports world, Michigan's impeccable start to the season continues after demolishing La Salle 102-50. In the NBA, Dennis Schroder's clutch performance lifted the Kings over the Rockets, while NFL action saw the Steelers edge out the Lions. Tennis sensation Learner Tien topped Alexander Blockx at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

