Thrilling Finishes and Major Changes: Sports News Highlights

In a breathtaking finish, Kenzie Hare catapulted No. 10 Iowa State to victory against Kansas, netting a decisive 3-pointer as time expired. Meanwhile, in a significant shift, the Los Angeles Rams have parted ways with special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn following a costly overtime loss to Seattle.

The Detroit Tigers have secured right-hander Kyle Finnegan with a lucrative two-year, $19 million contract. Finnegan's deal promises a base salary of over eight million dollars in each of the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with an option for 2028.

Elsewhere in the sports world, Michigan's impeccable start to the season continues after demolishing La Salle 102-50. In the NBA, Dennis Schroder's clutch performance lifted the Kings over the Rockets, while NFL action saw the Steelers edge out the Lions. Tennis sensation Learner Tien topped Alexander Blockx at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

