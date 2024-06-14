Timmy Tillman Dropped From US Roster for Copa America

Midfielder Timmy Tillman has been cut from the United States roster for the Copa America, bringing the team down to the required 26-player limit for the upcoming tournament.

Tillman, who had been training with the team for the past two weeks, did not get a chance to play in the warm-up games—a 5-1 loss to Colombia and a 1-1 draw against Brazil. He will now return to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

Meanwhile, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter retained forward Josh Sargent, who is still recovering from an ankle injury and did not feature in the two games. The U.S., among six guest teams in South America's championship, will open against Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington, Texas, followed by matches against Panama in Atlanta and Uruguay in Kansas City. Players are set to report to the Dallas area on Sunday to resume training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)