Left Menu

Timmy Tillman Dropped From US Roster for Copa America

Midfielder Timmy Tillman was cut from the U.S. Copa America roster, reducing the team to the required 26 players. Tillman was in training but didn't play in recent warmup matches. He will return to LAFC. The U.S. will start the tournament against Bolivia on June 23 in Texas.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:42 IST
Timmy Tillman Dropped From US Roster for Copa America
  • Country:
  • United States

Midfielder Timmy Tillman has been cut from the United States roster for the Copa America, bringing the team down to the required 26-player limit for the upcoming tournament.

Tillman, who had been training with the team for the past two weeks, did not get a chance to play in the warm-up games—a 5-1 loss to Colombia and a 1-1 draw against Brazil. He will now return to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

Meanwhile, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter retained forward Josh Sargent, who is still recovering from an ankle injury and did not feature in the two games. The U.S., among six guest teams in South America's championship, will open against Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington, Texas, followed by matches against Panama in Atlanta and Uruguay in Kansas City. Players are set to report to the Dallas area on Sunday to resume training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024