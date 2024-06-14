USA's Historic Upset at T20 World Cup: Knocks Out Pakistan

In a remarkable turn of events, the USA cricket team, comprising players balancing their day jobs, made a stunning entry into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. Their impressive performances against Canada and Pakistan propelled them forward in the tournament.

Despite challenging weather conditions in Florida, the USA's success eliminated former champions Pakistan from contention. Their achievements also mark a significant step in promoting cricket in a country dominated by NFL, MLB, and NBA.

Notably, the USA team's victory strikes 180 years after hosting the first-ever international cricket match, confirming their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup and raising hopes for cricket's growth in America.

