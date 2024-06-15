Left Menu

Thomas Detry Rises at U.S. Open with Red-Hot Putter

Belgian golfer Thomas Detry shot a three-under-par 67 at the U.S. Open, moving into contention with six birdies and three bogeys. Detry's strong performance follows his fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship. He aims to maintain his confidence and finish strong over the weekend at Pinehurst.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 01:47 IST
Thomas Detry Rises at U.S. Open with Red-Hot Putter

Belgian Thomas Detry used a red-hot putter to move into contention heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open, carding a three-under-par 67 at Pinehurst in a confident second round. No Belgian has won a major but Detry looked to have a chance of ending the streak after finishing fourth at the PGA Championship and he backed up that performance up with six birdies and three bogeys in North Carolina.

"It was nice to see that with some of the good golf I was able to compete against the best," Detry told reporters. "I feel like I'm utilising that confidence quite nicely this week. Hopefully, I can keep it going for the weekend." Starting on the back nine, he drained a long par putt on the 10th and followed up with three birdies, before salvaging a bogey on the par-four 14th with a 12-foot putt.

The 31-year-old had another three birdies through the first five holes of the front nine, but was brought back down to earth by bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes. "If you would have told me on Wednesday I would have been 5-under in my round today, I wouldn't have believed it," Detry told reporters.

"Really pleased. I just played target golf. I was very committed to my targets. I was hitting a lot of full shots out there. I was trying to get as much elevation as possible." He heads into the weekend having broken par in the first two rounds as the tricky Pinehurst course has challenged far more decorated players this week.

"I always tend to do better at courses where pars gains on the field, keep moving on," Detry said. "It puts a little bit less pressure on my putting. When I have a birdie chance, it's like a bonus. I've done a great job of taking advantage of it today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024